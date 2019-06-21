Home Business

35,494 shell firms to be struck off records

The ongoing move is part of a drive to remove shell companies or entities that do not contribute to an economic activity and are rather a burden on the system.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 35,494 shell companies have been identified and are in the process of being struck-off from the register of companies as on April 30, 2019 amid a government crackdown on money laundering and tax evasion, official data showed.

Of the 18.83 lakh companies registered with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), data released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) revealed that 6,83,050 companies were closed and some 6,452 companies were under liquidation. In addition, nearly 93 companies were in the process of being re-activated and 1,778 companies have obtained the “dormant” status.

Under Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013, the RoC is entitled to remove a company’s name if it fails
to commence business within one year of its incorporation or is not carrying out operations for three years.

The ongoing move is part of a drive to remove shell companies or entities that do not contribute to economic activity and are rather a burden on the system.

Officials said that the corporate affairs ministry is also looking at companies’ data to see if these companies are deliberately trying to escape the law by converting into a limited liability partnership (LLP). Over 6,000 companies have got converted to LLPs since November 2016. The ministry is also considering tweaking the law in order to allow only small firms to change into an LLP.

The data showed that out of the total registered companies, 11.56 lakh were active in April 2019 as compared to 11.76 in a year ago period. Active companies are those that do not engage in fraudulent or illegal business and carry out daily operations while meeting the basic requirements such as filing financial statements.

During April, a total of 10,383 companies, including 626 companies run by entrepreneurs who on their own are capable of starting a venture by allowing them to create a single person economic entity, were registered with an authorised capital of Rs 19.54 crore.

Among the registered companies, Maharashtra has 1,943 companies followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,
with 1,276 and 1,064 companies, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Shell companies Shell companies shutdown Limited liability partnership Shell companies crackdown
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp