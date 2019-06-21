Home Business

Kia Motors makes first India gambit with Seltos SUV

The Korean automobile giant plans to launch four new models in two years with production of all new models done at its Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) KDC chief Tom Kearns, Manohar Bhat, VP and Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, KMI, Han-Woo Park, President & CEO, KMC and Lorenz Glaab, KMC global production head

(L-R) KDC chief Tom Kearns, Manohar Bhat, VP and Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, KMI, Han-Woo Park, President & CEO, KMC and Lorenz Glaab, KMC global production head

By Express News Service

Korean automobile giant Kia Motors, which is one of the newest players to enter the Indian passenger vehicle market, announced on Thursday the global debut of its new SUV Seltos. This will be the very first Kia badged model to be offered in the Indian market, where the company plans to launch four new models over the next two years.

The production of all the four new models will be done at the company’s Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. “Kia Motors’ India project plays a crucial role in our global plans... We have invested a tremendous amount of energy and resources to position India as a primary driver of Kia’s future success,” Kia Motors Corporation president and chief executive officer Han-Woo Park said.

Kia has invested $2 billion in India, including $1.1 billion into the plant which has a capacity of 3 lakh units annually. Park said Kia is beginning its journey in India with 265 touch points in 160 cities, which will be increased to 300 by 2020 and 350 by 2021. The Seltos, Kia said, has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind, but will be exported from its domestic plant to markets in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

Speaking about the car, Seltos will come with a segment first 1.4 Turbo GDI engine with a 7DCT transmission along with other diesel and petrol variants in automatic and manual options. Seltos will also be a segment first in that it will be BS-VI compliant in all powertrains.

The vehicle will come in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel variants and will be offered in three automatic transmission options — IVT, (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) 7DCT, 6AT and 6-Speed Manual transmission — giving users the option to choose the combo that conforms to their driving style.
On the outside, Seltos gets LED lighting fixtures all around and shows off its famous ‘Tiger Nose’ grill. At the rear, it has a strikingly large windshield above the LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome trim, while on the inside, it boasts the UVO Connect platform which comes with 37 smart features.

These smart features come under five distinct categories: Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. The UVO facility will be free for the first three years for users. On the safety side, Seltos gets 6 airbags, an antilock braking system and is built on a robust structure which uses advanced high strength steel (AHSS), Kia  Motors said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KIA Indian market Seltos SUV KIA Seltos KIA Motors
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp