Home Business

Niti Aayog asks two and three-wheeler makers to present electric vehicle conversion plan in two weeks

The industry was also cautioned that if they do not take steps to address pollution issues, courts will step in.

Published: 21st June 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Government think tank Niti Aayog has asked conventional two-and-three-wheeler makers to suggest within two weeks concrete steps towards the transition to electric mobility keeping in mind 2025 deadline, according to sources.

At a meeting of the manufacturers and start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers called by Niti Aayog on Friday, the industry was cautioned that if they do not take steps to address pollution issues, courts will step in.

The meeting was attended by top officials of major two-wheeler manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, TVS Motor Co Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) President & CEO Minoru Kato along with SIAM Director-General Vishnu Mathur, and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta, among others.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant represented the think tank.

"Without a policy and road map, the transition to EVs cannot happen. Policies cannot be kept fuzzy. With 14 of 15 most-polluted cities are in India, if steps are not taken up by the government and industry, then Indian court's would step in," a senior government official said.

The Niti Aayog has planned transitioning to full EVs for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers with an engine capacity less than 150 cc by 2025.

Later, Kant in a tweet said, "Had a vibrant discussion with industry @NITIAayog on the path towards #ElectricMobility revolution in India. India is in the saddle to be a driver of global #EV transformation. All agreed that #EVs are the #FutureOfMobility @RajivKumar1, Secy MORTH, Secy DHI led the discussions."

The official further said India has already missed the electronics revolution and semi-conductor revolution, therefore it should not miss the electric mobility revolution.

If established players do not do, the official further said start-ups will do.

It has happened in China already.

The official, however, said the government does not want to thrust it upon the industry.

According to sources, there was a clear divide in the industry between conventional manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HMSI and TVS on one side and start-ups like Revolt Intellicorp, Ather Energy, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions and Tork Motors on the other, who want adoption of EVs to happen faster.

"We want the conversion to EVs to happen quickly, even as early as 2023 keeping in mind pollution issues," Revolt Intellicorp founder Rahul Sharma said.

Srinivasan and Bajaj declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company had said any plan to ban internal combustion engine three-wheelers and two-wheelers to adopt electric ones by 2025 would be "unrealistic" and "ill-timed" and derail auto manufacturing in the country.

Likewise, two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp had also said the plan to shift towards electric mobility at a time when the manufacturers are trying to upgrade their models to comply with BS-VI emission norms could have a serious impact on the industry while proposing for a more cautious, clear and realistic roadmap towards the adoption of EVs.

Auto industry bodies SIAM and ACMA also advised the government to follow a well laid-out roadmap and a practical time frame for the roll-out of EVs in the country.

Industry chamber CII also said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and timelines for electric mobility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog Electric Vehicle
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp