Home Business

Sensex closes in red, plunges 407 points amid rising US-Iran tension

While bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a weak note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. For representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex plunged 407 points Friday, dragged by heavy losses in index heavyweights HDFC and Reliance Industries amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,121.30 and a high of 39,617.95.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,705.10 and a high of 11,827.95.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.36 per cent.

Other losers included Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, HUL, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, TCS and Bharti Airtel, shedding up to 3.39 per cent.

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, NTPC, M&M and Axis Bank finished with gains of up to 1.28 per cent.

Market experts attributed the sharp fall in domestic bourses to rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to USD 64.78 per barrel.

While bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a weak note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar intra-day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Closing stocks Nifty
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp