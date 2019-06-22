Home Business

Finance Ministry issues clarification on Department of Expenditure's order on salary disbursal

Ahead of the final Budget, the Finance Ministry said that the disbursal for June is applicable to only an attached office under the department and temporary in nature.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

The Ministry of Finance office in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry clarified on Saturday that an office order issued by the Department of Expenditure on June 18 regarding disbursal of salary for June is applicable to only an attached office under the department and temporary in nature.

The ministry cautioned the general public not to circulate the order since it is confidential in nature and may attract punitive actions under applicable legal provisions.

"It has been brought to notice that an internal Confidential Office Order pertaining to the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance is being circulated in various social media platforms," an official statement said.

It said the Department of Expenditure's order relating to the disbursal of salary for the month of June 2019 is applicable only to an attached office under the department, namely the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) and officials working in the PFMS Project Cell and is temporary in nature to avoid exceeding the Vote on Account limit.

With a view to keep the expenditure within in the ceiling of Vote on Account approved by Parliament in the interim Budget, the expenditure department decided that June salaries of Group 'A' and 'B' officers will be released after passage of the full Budget for 2019-20, sources said on the June 18 order.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Expenditure Expenditure Department salary disbursal Ministry of Finance
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp