Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeks states' cooperation with Centre to boost economy

The share of the states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first tenure of the present government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking states’ cooperation for shaping growth policies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that “no goals can be achieved if the states and the Centre do not work together in cohesion.”

“While the Centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of the economic growth, it is the responsibility of the states to implement it,” Sitharaman said after a pre-Budget meeting with finance ministers of states and Union Territories. The meeting was attended chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Puducherry, Sikkim and deputy chief ministers of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Finance Minister also said that an unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from Centre to the states and devolution to states has increased in recent times from Rs 8,29,344 crore to Rs 12,38,274 crore. The share of the states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first tenure of the present government.

