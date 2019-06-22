Home Business

India's steel export to US declines by 35 per cent after Washington imposes additional tariff

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the export of aluminium has increased by 14 per cent. 

Published: 22nd June 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's total steel export to the US has declined by 35 per cent during the financial year 2018-19 after Washington imposed additional tariff of 25 per cent and 10 per cent on steel and aluminium respectively on a global basis, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply, however, said that the export of aluminium has increased by 14 per cent.

The US last year in March had signed a proclamation that sets the tariff on imports of steel at 25 per cent and on the aluminium at 10 per cent.

However, he exempted allies, Canada and Mexico from the measure, and said the allies had "security relationship" with the US could propose exemptions, before the new tariffs come into force.

The move, which garnered a lot of criticism from China and Europe. In retaliation, India threatened the US to suspend concessions on 30 products originating from the United States.

On June 5, a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump stated that the US is slated to revoke India's status as a beneficiary developing country for purposes of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

Washington also announced that it has decided to remove India from its list of "developing country WTO Members" who are exempted from the application of safeguard measures on CSPV products and large residential washers.

Recently, India announced an increase in tariffs on more than 20 types of goods including almonds, apples, and walnuts, took effect on June 16, said India's commerce ministry.

This move came as retaliation to Washington's move to impose higher duties on Indian steel and aluminium exports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India steel export trade tariff Steel export tariff
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp