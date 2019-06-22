Home Business

OYO announces launch of hundredth, and biggest, Townhouse hotel in India

'We are already at 50 plus OYO Hotels across 35 cities and 10 states and to celebrate our growth, we plan to invest $300 million over the next few years,' said company COO Abhinav Sinha 

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Homegrown hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes on Friday announced the launch of its hundredth, and the biggest, OYO Townhouse hotel in India with more than 130 rooms in Pune, Maharashtra.

OYO said that it now plans to expand the mid-market boutique hotel brand to over 400 hotels in multiple cities from the existing 16 by the end of 2019 across India. Currently, OYO Townhouse as a product is present in India, United Kingdom and the United States.

Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO, India & South Asia, said, “With the opening of the hundredth OYO Townhouse, we are strengthening our lead as India’s largest mid-market hotel brand and will continue to aggressively expand the category by working closely with asset owners to offer quality, convenient and comfortable accommodations at affordable price points.”

OYO also said that 90 per cent of its bookings have come from organic channels in the April-June quarter for the Townhouse brand and with 90 per cent occupancy, OYO Townhouse has witnessed 1.3-fold increase in the number of repeat customers.

“OYO Townhouse is one of our most loved brands with 82 per cent guests rating it highly. Through this brand, we aim to offer a unique hospitality experience, designed to suit the needs of the new age millennial travelers, looking for convenience, comfort, value for money, all within a contemporary set up,” Ankit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Operated Business, OYO Hotels & Homes.

With the hundredth Townhouse launch, we are reinforcing our mission of creating quality living spaces for everyone and are geared towards expanding operations to many more cities across India by 2019-end, Tandon added.  

Very recently, the Gurugram-based firm had said that it plans to invest $300 million over the next few years in the United States for growth, talent acquisition, competency building and infrastructure development. The company currently manages over 50 hotels in more than 35 cities in the US including at Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami and is looking to soon expand presence to cities like New
York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On average, it plans to add one hotel building per day. This growth will be driven by two brands: OYO Hotels and OYO Townhouse, it added. “We are already at 50 plus OYO Hotels across 35 cities and 10 states and to celebrate our growth, we plan to invest $300 million over the next few years,” OYO Hotels and Homes Global COO Abhinav Sinha said.

