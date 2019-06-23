A storm raging over ‘cooked up’ GDP numbers

Gurbir Singh By

India is facing growth problem of a different kind. It’s to do with the credibility of our growth data.

Two weeks ago, Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, broke the news that his latest research paper showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the 2011-2017 period had been bumped up by about 2.5 percentage points every year. Against claims of 7 per cent growth, he estimates actual growth for the period may have been around 4.5 per cent, hovering between 3.5 and 5.5 per cent.

The research finding, in a paper presented to the Harvard Kennedy School, has sparked consternation among economists and the government. First, the findings are an embarrassment to the government as Arvind Subramanian was the official economic adviser for four years till he resigned in June 2018; and well-respected too, especially for his robust economic surveys.

Second, a flawed and manipulated government data has been an ongoing issue. Attempts to suppress NSSO data showing unemployment hitting a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent became a raging controversy some months ago with 108 economists questioning attempts at meddling with official statistics. The new findings on ‘overstated’ GDP figures have now added grist to the mill.

THE DEBATE

In the summary of his findings in a newspaper article, Subramanian says: “…the heady narrative of a guns-blazing India — that statisticians led us to believe — may have to cede to a more realistic one of an economy growing solidly but not spectacularly.”The way the Central Statistical Office (CSO) measures GDP was changed in 2015.

The base year was changed from 2004-05 to 2011-12 and so was the methodology. This suspiciously lowered the GDP in the 2005-12 period from an average of 7.75 per cent to 6.82 per cent, but strangely hiked the growth estimates for the post-2012 period. For instance, during the 2016-17 demonetisation year, the GDP figure jumped to 8.2 per cent from the earlier assumed 7.2 per cent, making it the fastest growth rate in a decade!

Subramanian’s research is based on 17 key indicators such as electricity consumption and two-wheeler sales, which showed stagnation, as well as comparison of India with a sample of high and middle income countries. In this, he found that growth in the early period before 2012 was showed to be consistent with the cross-country relationship, but in the latter period, “GDP growth is much greater than what would be predicted by the cross-country relationship.” The “mis-measurement” is particularly severe in the manufacturing sector, he added.

It was no surprise that the official response was quick. The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister, which includes heavyweights such as Arvind Virmani and Surjit Bhalla, said that Subramanian’s assertions are a “hurried attempt to draw conclusions” about India’s complex economy; and that his findings were drawn more on data from private agencies such as Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, while raising doubts about the official Central Statistics Office data.

On the methodology, the EAC called out Subramanian for highlighting the 17 high-frequency indicators, but ignoring the impact of the services sector (60 per cent in GDP) and agriculture sector (18 per cent) in his analysis.

CREDIBILITY ISSUES

India is not alone in having its growth data face credibility issues. In March this year, a study by the Brooklyn Papers on Economic Activity on China’s GDP figures said the growth data was exaggerated by about 2 percentage points. It is to the credit of the former economic advisor that his language and conclusions do not attempt to politically embarrass the government. In fact, Subramanian choosing to go public post the Lok Sabha polls indicate that his concerns are more about bringing our econometric data on track.

Besides the ‘sarkari’ economists, there are others who have raised questions about Subramanian’s paper. Professor of Statistics Pranab Kumar Sen, for instance, says the analysis is based almost entirely on output variables and does not account for productivity gains.

But there is obviously something amiss. It doesn’t take an economist to see GDP growth numbers of 8 per cent and 8.2 per cent for 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively – the fastest in a decade – are not correct. It was those years when the country went through the crippling demonetisation and trade stagnation after the introduction of GST.

It has been a long-standing demand that the government’s statistics gathering system needs an overhaul. Among other things, it does not register unorganised economic activity, which makes up as much as 60 per cent of our system. Analysis without robust data will invariably fall short. About time the government grabbed this opportunity to make amends.

New Methodology

