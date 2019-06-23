Home Business

Expert panel suggests ways to achieve USD 5-trillion economy target: Niti Aayog

Modi on Saturday had an interaction with economists and industry experts on India's current economic situation.

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Think tank Niti Aayog Sunday said that expert panel for macroeconomics and employment came out with suggestions to achieve USD 5-trillion economy target during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi on Saturday had an interaction with economists and industry experts on India's current economic situation.

"Expert committee for Macroeconomics & Employment presented their suggestions to PM @narendramodi for achieving the $5 Trillion economy target. Improvement of governance in PSU banks, enhancing growth rate of exports & employment generation were some of the key areas identified," the Aayog said in a tweet.

During the interactive session, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget next month, all participants made a case for "single minded pursuit" to achieve growth, according to sources.

A release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said that the session organised by Niti Aayog on 'Economic Policy - The Road Ahead' was attended by over 40 economists and sectoral experts.

Further opening of banking and insurance sectors for FDI, speeding up disinvestment process and management of water resources were also among the focus areas of Modi's interaction with economists and industry experts, they added.

"During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," said the release.

N Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), T V Narendran (Global CEO and MD, Tata Steel), Anil Agarwal (Chairman, Vedanta Resources), Sanjiv Puri (Chairman and MD, ITC), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (CEO, Paytm) were among the industry leaders who had put forth their views in the meeting.

Among the economists and experts who were present at the meeting were Bimal Jalan (former RBI Governor), Shankar Acharya (former Chief Economic Adviser), Surjit Bhalla (former PMEAC member), Vikram Limay (CEO, NSE), Sonal Varma (Chief Economist, Nomura), Shekhar Shah (DG, NCAER), and Bibek Debroy (Chairman, EAC-PM).

The PMO release had said the Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations on various aspects of the economy.

The Saturday meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and senior government officials were also present.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

It will be the first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp