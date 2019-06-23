Home Business

Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 53,459 crore in m-cap

Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and ITC were blue-chips that witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation.

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank, Reliance industries

While RIL's valuation plummeted Rs 23,929.9 crore to Rs 8,10,889.80 crore, HDFC Bank plunged Rs 4,785.48 crore to Rs 6,60,069.81 crore (File photo| Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 53,458.8 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and ITC were the other blue-chips that witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.

RIL's valuation plummeted Rs 23,929.9 crore to Rs 8,10,889.80 crore. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled Rs 12,177 crore to Rs 3,82,888.36 crore. The m-cap of HDFC dropped Rs 7,148.88 crore to Rs 3,68,796.02 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 4,785.48 crore to Rs 6,60,069.81 crore.

ITC's valuation fell by Rs 4,535.7 crore to Rs 3,36,192.97 crore and that of TCS declined Rs 881.81 crore to Rs 8,44,267.80 crore. On the other hand, the m-cap of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 8,363.86 crore to Rs 2,77,957.03 crore and that of SBI zoomed Rs 4,997.78 crore to Rs 3,11,870.55 crore.

Infosys added Rs 4,500 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 3,27,975.68 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation climbed Rs 3,071.75 crore to Rs 2,84,420.77 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 257.58 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 39,194.49.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Market capitalisation Reliance Industries Tata Consultancy Services HDFC Bank HUL HDFC
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp