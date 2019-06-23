Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 53,459 crore in m-cap

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 53,458.8 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and ITC were the other blue-chips that witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.

RIL's valuation plummeted Rs 23,929.9 crore to Rs 8,10,889.80 crore. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled Rs 12,177 crore to Rs 3,82,888.36 crore. The m-cap of HDFC dropped Rs 7,148.88 crore to Rs 3,68,796.02 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 4,785.48 crore to Rs 6,60,069.81 crore.

ITC's valuation fell by Rs 4,535.7 crore to Rs 3,36,192.97 crore and that of TCS declined Rs 881.81 crore to Rs 8,44,267.80 crore. On the other hand, the m-cap of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 8,363.86 crore to Rs 2,77,957.03 crore and that of SBI zoomed Rs 4,997.78 crore to Rs 3,11,870.55 crore.

Infosys added Rs 4,500 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 3,27,975.68 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation climbed Rs 3,071.75 crore to Rs 2,84,420.77 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 257.58 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 39,194.49.