Home Business

With a strong strategy, IFCI hopes to break even soon

State-run non-banking financial company IFCI Limited is scripting a multi-pronged strategy to turn back to profitability.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Dr ES Rao

IFCI MD Dr ES Rao

By  Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run non-banking financial company IFCI Limited is scripting a multi-pronged strategy to turn back to profitability. The move will help the loss-making company seek additional capital support from the government, which holds a 56.42 per cent stake in it, to meet regulatory norms and for growth capital, amid mounting losses and high bad loans.

For IFCI, the priorities are offloading stake in non-core assets, focusing on recovery through bankruptcy process and de-risking balance sheet by being selective in its financing of projects, said E Sankara Rao, MD & CEO. “We are cleaning up the books and stepping up our recovery efforts, in order to raise additional capital that will help us to expand and grow our balance sheet.

This fiscal, we expect to raise about Rs 2,000-2,500 crore from divestment of our holdings in certain non-core assets, including some of our subsidiaries,” said Rao. IFCI has six subsidiaries, besides real estate holdings and stakes in the National Stock Exchange of India and the Clearing Corporation of India.

The 70-year-old lender is also betting on strong recoveries from cases referred to NCLT. “We have recovered Rs 1,207.51 crore from NPAs in 2018-19, of which the recoveries through NCLT stood at Rs 447.98 crore, from others at Rs 527.47 crore, and miscellaneous recoveries at Rs 232.06 crore,” Rao noted.

Overall, IFCI has recovered Rs 2,552.45 crore from its 10 large NPAs and unquoted investments in FY19, and has resolution of about Rs 8,000 crore worth of NPAs in the pipeline. “Of this, the recovery via NCLT route could be Rs 1,000 crore,” he added. 

As on March 2019, IFCI’s gross NPA stood at Rs 8,610 crore against Rs 8,672 crore a year ago, while its net NPA was Rs 4,069 crore as against Rs 5,127 crore. Going ahead, Rao said, the focus will be to maintain positive net interest income, report operational profits and maintain capital adequacy. “IFCI is consciously enhancing proportion of short-term and medium-term loans with focus on sunrise sectors with good credit ratings and double-digit growth prospects and focusing on financing brownfield projects while quitting power projects,” he added. 

The lender has sought Rs 1,100 crore capital support from the government. It has received capital infusion of Rs 100 crore earlier and hopes to get the provision of Rs 200 crore as equity capital infusion before the end of this fiscal as promised in the interim Budget. With a clear roadmap, Rao said he could see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel and IFCI will break even in the next few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFCI IFCI Limited
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp