With a tough task at hand, Nirmala Sitharaman could take a cue or two from India’s 1st woman FM

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn’t walk into the easiest of FM jobs. She is somewhat unlucky for having to present her maiden Budget amid a weakening economy, questionable growth stats and fears over off-budget financing. She lacks the luxury of blaming anyone, but needs to hasten growth as response to the massive electoral mandate thrust upon the NDA government. Incidentally, India’s first full-time woman FM, Indira Gandhi, too presented her first and only Budget in February 1970, when the economy needed “a vigorous effort to stimulate growth”.

Though both the Budgets are strictly incomparable, resemblances can be drawn broadly on taxes, deficit and savings. If Gandhi’s Budget succeeded bank nationalisation with government taking over ownership, Sitharaman’s will perhaps pursue the opposite; if not going after an all-out privatisation, at least paring down majority stake. Gandhi’s Budget also stood out for its tax proposals with personal income taxes at a world-beating 93.5 per cent, while corporate rates were left untouched.

Sitharaman is cursed here too as corporate taxes can’t be toyed with, given NDA-I’s promised 25 per cent rate for all businesses remaining an ideal, and not a reality. Ditto with personal taxes as any tweaks will make her a party-pooper, given the rising chorus to widen tax exemption limits. But she can take a leaf or two out of Gandhi’s Budget, where sensing the need to remove a large number of small assesses, the latter striked off the then prevailing system where exemption was based on number of dependents in the household. This lent greater administrative simplicity, but only a small benefit to taxpayers.

Then and even now, there’s a considerable force in the argument that tax administration will improve if officials did not have to devote time to smaller cases. It’s a fact that over 95 per cent tax assesses don’t pay as their income is below Rs 2.5 lakh. This increases to nearly 97 per cent, if exemption limit is extended to Rs 3-3.5 lakh. Perhaps, in the spirit of administrative simplicity, Sitharaman too may be tempted to be generous with households.

Gandhi relied heavily on rural savings and realised early on that such savers are attracted to higher interest rates than tax concessions and proposed a new series of time deposits, recurring deposits, savings certificates and rural debentures bearing higher rates. While the trend continues even today, the government’s reliance on small savings has come under scrutiny, while banks too are feeling the heat as they can’t reduce deposit rates, fearing flight of household savings. Sitharaman, here too, can feel the squeeze.

Though debt wasn’t as evil as it appears today, Gandhi acknowledged the need for reduction in deficit financing. Yet, she took comfort in the fact that deficit wasn’t as scary given the favourable supply conditions and with the battle-ready RBI to step in. Hence, concluding that the proposed deficit was unlikely to be inflationary, she borrowed Thatcher’s TINA moniker — there’s no alternative — to tread a difficult but determined course.

“If the opportunities for growth that are so much in evidence are to be seized fully, no effort must be spared in raising resources for the purpose. To flinch from this effort at this stage would be to impose even heavier burdens in the years to come. If we allow the present momentum of growth to wane for the sake of some purely temporary advantage, we will deny ourselves the cumulative benefits of a higher rate of growth for all time to come.”

Clearly, Sitharaman is in a tight spot. She can’t dramatically hike taxes nor cut spending. Yet, she needs to walk the tight rope extolling thrift but try to be bold within the parameters of a fiscal straitjacket. In short, to conclude in Gandhi’s words, Union Budget 2020 should “steer clear of the opposite dangers of venturing too little or attempting too much”.