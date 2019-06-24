'Good ESG practices pay as such indices outperform normal ones over long term'

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Quantum Mutual Fund has just launched its ESG fund that will build a portfolio based on the environment, societal and governance standards of companies. Global investors have been lapping up ESG funds and it is estimated that USD 22 trillion of funds under management are ESG compliant. It is yet to catch up in India. We spoke to Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager at Quantum Mutual Fund, to find out more.

The idea behind launching an ESG fund, and why now?

So far, the world has been focusing just on financials, but there are so many factors beyond financials that can have a material impact on a firms’ valuation, which can be categorised as ESG is broadly the business impact of their operations on the environment and on society, and the governance standards that these companies have. All these three factors, if they are in place for a company, then it is likely to sustain and do well over the long term. That is why we ventured out into this area after five years of hard work. We are confident of our research, and hence launching our fund now.

What is the universe of stocks under ESG?

As far as it’s the liquidity of stocks that matters to us, any stock that trades at least USD 1 million or Rs 7 crore a day on an average will be part of our universe. Within these stocks, we will look at their ESG compliance and give weights. These weights will also be guided by well-diversified indices. We will look at various indices; and in that, the ones that are well representative of the economy, not lopsided. We will benchmark against these indices and arrive at sector weights. Which we will tweak to ensure that ESG compliance is also not impacted. Because you might have sectors that are a larger part of the diversified index but don’t have many firms in terms of ESG, you cannot have overconcentration of those stocks. We arrive at the weightage based on a well-diversified index and ESG compliance.



The number of stocks available for you to pick up from and build the portfolio?

From the liquidity criteria that I said, there are 450-plus names that meet it. From this, we have checked ESG compliance of over 100 stocks now. And out of that, 40-60 stocks will make it to the portfolio.

What is the external benchmark going to be?

Since the benchmark has to reflect the core principles of the strategy, the ESG benchmark is more suitable. Therefore, Nifty 100 ESG index is going to be the benchmark for the fund. In this, they have criteria: Amongst the top 100, whatever their research finds as ESG-compliant, goes into forming the index. If I am not wrong, they have about 76-78 stocks in the index, from the top 100.

In terms of risk-reward, where would the fund fit into?

If you see the ESG indices, those from the MSCI and the NSE, both have beaten their market capitalisation-weighted indices. We have seen that these indices have outperformed the normal indices over the long term; whenever the markets have fallen in the downturn, they have fallen lesser; and the volatility is the same or lesser in these indices. These indices have delivered in terms of investor expectations. Though it falls in the thematic category, when we build the fund, it is going to be well diversified, cap agnostic, multi-cap portfolio.

It is still a novel theme for India?

It is a novel theme. When we meet investors, they haven’t heard about ESG. But, when we ask them about the risks the company faces if they are not ESG, and therefore the bearing on potential returns and risks of the portfolio, they understand this.

Bad companies have paid a price. Good ESG practices, whether they will make it to the portfolio or not, are rewarding. Berger Paints had a very good social impact; it also helped their bottom line as they overcame ESG challenges. For companies like Marico, good ESG practices, renewable sources of raw materials, packaging, etc, translated into good returns in their stock prices.

What is your exit policy in case of a sudden event risk?

Given that we would have done good research and understood their business, most likely, we would have foreseen such an event risk and not had the stock in our portfolio. Even if there is such an event, we would quickly review the stock, and if they are adversely reacting in terms of ESG, we will exit that stock.

