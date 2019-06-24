How is MobiKwik's Instant Personal Loan benefiting the Aspirational Young Millennials?

By Online MI

According to a recent report, the Indian digital lending platforms have seen a 55% growth in Instant personal loans . Interestingly, 85% of this growth is accounted by the millennials of India.

MobiKwik, a leading payment wallet and fin-tech platform, offers instant cash loan upto Rs 1 lakh which, over a small period of time, has become the ‘go to product’ for the ambitious youngsters who, as compared to the older generation, have a very different notion of financial planning. They are keen to grow in every phase of life. Be it personal growth or professional advancement, they don’t refrain from spending on learning.

At the same time, to them, cutting down on leisure is not a solution to managing finances and their major ‘fear of missing out’ does not allow them to say no to a vacation. Further, having an altogether different approach to dealing with stress, these young adults must also dedicate a part of their budget to the therapy shopping.

In a nutshell, in order to manage their budgets without cutting down on experiences, the young millennials turn to the instant personal loans. The instant loan online, offered by MobiKwik, eliminates the hassles that availing loans at the bank involves. Further, since it requires zero documentation and no security, it becomes even more appealing to the young audience. The users do not have to think twice before spending on things they consider crucial.

Studies have suggested that fast career growth and knowledge enhancement are two major forces driving the young working professionals of today to take up more and more short-term online professional courses. The studies have also revealed that the youth of India is less price conscious as compared to that of other countries, when it comes to career and education. The instant loan app, MobiKwik, helps these ambitious and career driven millennials to fund such courses through Boost Credit, an easy loan that it offers.

Today’s generation has mastered the art of balancing their stressful work life and the fun filled millennial lifestyle. Or so it seems. To keep that balance in place, the young generation gives travelling and entertainment a great deal of importance. MobiKwik’s instant loan online comes in handy in such cases.

The young working adults of this age are quite adamant to make it on their own in life. The age old concept of depending on the elderlies of the house for all financial decision is long gone. In fact today, the youngsters wish to make all ends meet themselves and at the same time, seek to provide for their parents and fulfill their wishes. A small personal loan enables them not only to afford all that they need for a comfortable life, be it a bike for commuting or a featured gadgets, but also to gift significant and valuable things to their parents, friends and families.

MobiKwik’s small loan is dedicated to offer the young millennials of India convenience and comfort, help them to march towards their goals and aspirations and eliminate all the money hurdles from their way to success.