Home Business

How is MobiKwik's Instant Personal Loan benefiting the Aspirational Young Millennials?

Published: 24th June 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Online MI

According to a recent report, the Indian digital lending platforms have seen a 55% growth in Instant personal loans. Interestingly, 85% of this growth is accounted by the millennials of India.

MobiKwik, a leading payment wallet and fin-tech platform, offers instant cash loan upto Rs 1 lakh which, over a small period of time, has become the ‘go to product’ for the ambitious youngsters who, as compared to the older generation, have a very different notion of financial planning. They are keen to grow in every phase of life. Be it personal growth or professional advancement, they don’t refrain from spending on learning.

At the same time, to them, cutting down on leisure is not a solution to managing finances and their major ‘fear of missing out’ does not allow them to say no to a vacation. Further, having an altogether different approach to dealing with stress, these young adults must also dedicate a part of their budget to the therapy shopping.

In a nutshell, in order to manage their budgets without cutting down on experiences, the young millennials turn to the instant personal loans. The instant loan online, offered by MobiKwik, eliminates the hassles that availing loans at the bank involves. Further, since it requires zero documentation and no security, it becomes even more appealing to the young audience. The users do not have to think twice before spending on things they consider crucial.

Studies have suggested that fast career growth and knowledge enhancement are two major forces driving  the young working professionals of today to take up more and more short-term online professional courses. The studies have also revealed that the youth of India is less price conscious as compared to that of other countries, when it comes to career and education. The instant loan app, MobiKwik, helps these ambitious and career driven millennials to fund such courses through Boost Credit, an  easy loan that it offers.

Today’s generation has mastered the art of balancing their stressful work life and the fun filled millennial lifestyle. Or so it seems. To keep that balance in place, the young generation gives travelling and entertainment a great deal of importance. MobiKwik’s instant loan online comes in handy in such cases.

The young working adults of this age are quite adamant to make it on their own in life. The age old concept of depending on the elderlies of the house for all financial decision is long gone. In fact today, the youngsters wish to make all ends meet themselves and at the same time, seek to provide for their parents and fulfill their wishes. A small personal loan enables them not only to afford all that they need for a comfortable life, be it a bike for commuting or a featured gadgets, but also to gift significant and valuable things to their parents, friends and families.

MobiKwik’s small loan is dedicated to offer the young millennials of India convenience and comfort, help them to march towards their goals and aspirations and eliminate all the money hurdles from their way to success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp