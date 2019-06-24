Home Business

IBC process initiated against debt-ridden Jet Airways, says airline

Upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Grounded airline Jet Airways on Sunday said that insolvency proceedings have been initiated against it as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The carrier had, owing to acute financial crunch, stopped flying on April 17 and its lenders, after an extensive search for investors, voted for bankruptcy earlier this month.

“Pursuant to an Order dated 20 June 2019 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) has been initiated for Jet Airways (India) Limited (“Company” or “Corporate Debtor”) as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” Jet said in a filing.

It further said that upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.

The debt-ridden company became the first domestic airline to go into bankruptcy after the Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted a petition filed by SBI on behalf of 26 lenders on June 20.

The bench has set a 90-day deadline to resolution professional Ashish Chhauchharia of Grant Thornton to conclude the resolution process, even though the bankruptcy law allows 180 days for the same, saying “the matter is of national importance.”

It also asked the resolution professional to file fortnightly progress report and submit the first such report on July 5, when it will begin to hear the matter again.

The Mumbai-based airline owes around Rs 8,500 crores to banks, and thousands of crores more in arrears to vendors, lessors and employees. The airline formally stopped flying on April 17 and banks voted for bankruptcy on June 17.

Last week, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, after the annual general meeting, said the decision to send Jet Airways to the tribunal was taken as a “last effort to find a resolution”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code SBI Jet Airways Jet Airways crisis Jet Airways debt Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process Jet Airways insolvency Interim Resolution Professional
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp