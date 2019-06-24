Home Business

Income Tax Department issues notices in 380 cases of undisclosed foreign assets of Rs 12,260 crore

The Department takes actions, like searches, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of tax/interest/penalty and launching prosecution, against those possessing black money.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has issued notices in 380 cases involving undisclosed assets of over Rs 12,260 crore under the foreign black money act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said prosecution has been launched in 68 cases.

"As an outcome of the actions taken by the I-T Department under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, as on April 30, 2019, notices under the Act have been issued in over 380 cases involving undisclosed foreign assets and income valued over Rs 12,260 crore," Sitharaman said.

The Department takes actions, like searches, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of tax/interest/penalty and launching prosecution, against those possessing black money.

As per data, the Department has conducted searches on 983 groups and seized Rs 1,584 crore in 2018-19, up from 582 cases involving seizure amount of Rs 993 crore in 2017-18 fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax Departmen Fndisclosed assets Foreign assets I-T IT Nirmala Sitharaman
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp