Home Business

Jet Airways creditors asked to submit claims by July 4

The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore to a consortium of 26 banks led by State Bank, and over Rs 13,000 crore to the tens of hundreds of vendors and around 23,000-odd employees.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The resolution professional for Jet Airways, which was admitted to the NCLT last week for bankruptcy, has invited claims from all creditors to the grounded airline.

The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore to a consortium of 26 banks led by State Bank, and over Rs 13,000 crore to the tens of hundreds of vendors and around 23,000-odd employees.

"The creditors of Jet Airways are hereby called upon to submit their claims with proof on or before July 4, to the interim resolution professional.

Financial creditors shall submit their claims with proof by electronic means only," resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton said in a public notice.

All other creditors shall submit their claims with proof in person, by post or by electronic means, it added.

The lenders, who had been owning the airline since March 25 with 51 percent stake, had on June 17 decided to take the airline, which stopped flying on April 17, to the NCLT as they could not find a buyer.

Even the only preliminary bid from the Etihad-Hinduja consortium reportedly wanted the banks to take 90-95 percent haircut and also exemptions from open offer norms, which would not have been possible for the lenders to commit.

On June 20, the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the insolvency petition filed by State Bank of India against the airline.

On that day, the tribunal comprising VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy had given a verbal direction to the RP to try and finish the resolution process in three months even though the law allows six months, as "the matter is of national importance."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways crisis NCLT
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp