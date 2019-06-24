Home Business

L&T bags power project worth over Rs 7,000-crore in Bihar

The scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power business has won a mega order from SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd to set up an ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar.

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract but specified that as per its classification, the mega-project is over Rs 7,000 crore. The scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW).

SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the plant in March this year. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,545.40 apiece, up 0.35 per cent from their previous close, on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd L&T Bihar project Buxar Thermal Power Project
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp