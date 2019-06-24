Home Business

Rupee opens flat at 69.58 against US Dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the domestic currency was under pressure and was trading in a narrow range after RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya's resignation.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a flat note at 69.58 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday amid rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. Forex traders said the domestic currency was under pressure and was trading in a narrow range after media report surfaced that Viral Acharya has quit as RBI deputy governor.

As per reports, Acharya has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. The rupee opened at 69.58 at the interbank forex market, unchanged from its previous closing level. Forex traders said, rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities kept investors edgy.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38 per cent to USD 65.45 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 730.58 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 26. 44 points down at 39,220.93 and Nifty down 5.55 points at 11,729.65.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currency conversion rate
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp