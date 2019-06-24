Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note on Monday early morning trade

The 30-share index was trading 50.59 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 39,245.08 at 0930 hours.

Published: 24th June 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. For representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a cautious note Monday amid weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices.

The 30-share index was trading 50.59 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 39,245.08 at 0930 hours.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 5.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, up at 11,729.65.

In the previous session Friday, the BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 per cent.

While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 per cent.

According to experts, volatility in crude oil prices due to global political uncertainty has dampened investor sentiment.

Going ahead, the upcoming Union budget will remain the key event in the market.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.40 per cent to 64.71 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee was trading almost flat at 69.57 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq ended in the red on Friday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 730.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 445.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp