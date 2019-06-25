CAG questions Noida agency for lack of action against defaults worth Rs 20,000 crore

By Express News Service

Noida’s development agency has found itself in deeper trouble after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) questioned its lack of action against defaults worth Rs 20,000 crore, which various developers currently owe the agency.

The CAG had initiated a probe after July 11, 2017, when the principal secretary of the industrial development department, Alok Sinha, had written to the accounting watchdog requesting an audit of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

The probe was to look into accounts, awarding of contracts and land allocation, and all financial transactions that took place in the three agencies since 2005.

“Several irregularities were found during the audit process. In the case of a large builder, the Authority took 10 per cent for the allotment of the plot, even when the requisite amount was 30 per cent. In many cases, the developers were allotted lands even when they had not fulfilled their terms of the contract,” an official from the agency’s Lucknow office told this publication.

The CAG has also sought an explanation for the allotment of plots for 20 builder projects allocated between 2005 and 2015 and asked the authority to send its responses within a month.

Another irregularity highlighted by the agency was that in 2009, the New Okla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had started giving loans to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and later to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

Currently, the YEIDA owes Rs 1,347.09 crore to NOIDA while the amount owed by GNIDA is Rs 3,785.95 crore. The CAG has questioned the move, noting that it was not in NOIDA’s domain to give loans to other authorities.