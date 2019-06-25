Home Business

Gold prices continue to soar, but this is the elephant in the room

Fresh US sanctions on Iran added to uncertainty in global markets, bolstering gold's appeal as a haven. 

Published: 25th June 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By Bloomberg

Gold's rally shows no signs of abating, with prices climbing afresh to a six-year high.

Fresh US sanctions on Iran added to uncertainty in global markets, bolstering gold's appeal as a haven. 

Investors are also looking to the G-20 summit this weekend, where presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet to discuss trade. Another key event on traders' watchlist is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech in New York later Tuesday.

Bullion's been on a tear this month as the dollar weakened after the Fed opened the door to an interest rate cut and other central banks also pivoted to a more dovish stance. Investors are taking note - boosting net long positions in US gold futures and options. ETFs backed by the precious metal rose for a ninth straight day Monday, to the highest since April 2013.

In addition to the US Fed's stance on interest rates, the latest worsening of US-Iran relations had contributed further to the sharp rally in gold this week, “with the easier way out - diplomacy - now off the table, according to Iranian officials,” said Jingyi Pan, strategist at IG Asia Pte in Singapore. “The rise in gold prices into Tuesday had likely been a knee-jerk as the market ponders what could come next in this conflict.”

However, “the elephant in the room remains the US-China trade talks and any deterioration into next week should shift us towards the resistance at $1,480,” Pan said. “This may not be a one-way street either given the overbought situation, but amid the uncertainties, the market may be keen to buy any dips.”

Chinese officials this week said both sides need to be prepared to compromise for talks to succeed, but US officials have so far maintained a hard line. 
Tensions in the Middle East are also rising following Trump’s sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and eight senior military commanders, that deny him and his office access to financial resources.

"The global capital market's mood is shaky due to the fear of the unknowns and it's this uncertainty that will continue to provide the jet fuel for an already high-octane gold market," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets Pte, said in a note. 

A significant withdrawal by investors from the U.S. dollar, which intensified after last week's US Fed policy meeting, "further adds to the glimmering gold market appeal," Innes added.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.4% to $1,439.21, the highest since May 2013, and traded at $1,430.07 at 11:16 a.m. in London. A gauge of the U.S. dollar hit a three-month low before rising to trade little changed.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.1%, platinum rose 0.1% and palladium fell 1.4%. The gold/silver ratio widened to about 93, the most since 1992.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold gold prices gold rate in India gold price in India
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp