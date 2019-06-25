Home Business

Opposition raps Modi government over reports of BSNL unable to pay employees' salaries

Surjewala said during the 2013-14 Congress regime, MTNL posted a net profit of Rs 7,838 crore, while under the BJP government in 2019, it is reeling under a net loss of Rs 3,390 crore.

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As reports emerge on BSNL not being in a position to clear June salaries of its employees owing to severe liquidity crunch, Opposition party Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre over the losses incurred by state-owned telcos, MTNL and BSNL.

It alleged that the government is helping private telecom companies at the cost of public sector undertakings.

A senior BSNL official has recently written to the government seeking funds on an immediate basis as the situation has reached a level where continuing operations would be nearly impossible.

The letter further said that it has become impossible to manage the liability of Rs 850 crore worth of salaries for June to its 1.76 lakh employees across India.

“Problem is not with #BSNL & #MTNL. Problem is malice of BJP government to help pvt telcos at the cost of PSUs,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. He alleged that the BJP government did not allocate 4G spectrum to BSNL and MTNL.

All private telcos are pumping in finance, but BSNL is barred from taking loans, he said.

Surjewala said during the 2013-14 Congress regime, MTNL posted a net profit of Rs 7,838 crore, while under the BJP government in 2019, it is reeling under a net loss of Rs 3,390 crore.

“If the BJP government can help private entities... by investing public funds, why not BSNL/MTNL?” he asked.

