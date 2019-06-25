Home Business

Sensex spurts 312 points; energy, auto, banking stocks rally

While, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, TechM, HUL, TCS, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech fell up to 1.70 per cent.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex Tuesday rallied about 312 points, driven by energy, auto and banking stocks as monsoon's swift progress revived investor sentiment.

After trading in the red zone for a better part of the session, the BSE gauge pared losses and soared over 350 points, before settling 311.98 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 39,434.94.

The index hit an intra-day high of 39,490.64 and a low of 38,946.04.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 96.80 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 11,796.45.

During the day, the index touched a high of 11,814.40 and a low of 11,651.RIL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.63 per cent, followed by NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance -- gaining up to 2.51 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, TechM, HUL, TCS, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech fell up to 1.70 per cent.

Markets pared initial losses following India Meteorological Department's (IMD) statement that India's annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country, and conditions are favourable for further advancement into the central and western parts this week, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

"Positive sentiment further strengthened in the market in afternoon session on back of buying in banking, metals and realty stocks," he added.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note. Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the red in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee was trading flat at 69.36 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 63.95 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Closing stocks Nifty
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp