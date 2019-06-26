Cloud kitchens beat high rents

Anuj Kejriwal By

HYDERABAD: Real estate rentals have risen significantly in major cities. This factor alone often leads to thousands of restaurants across Indian metros shutting shop each year. Rentals in some prime locations in Mumbai can ‘consume’ 25-30 per cent of a restauranteur’s total monthly revenue. Given these challenges, the new concept of ‘cloud kitchens’ - which involve low operating costs and high-profit margins - is gaining increasing traction among F&B players.

A cloud kitchen - usually situated in a remote (read cost-effective) area - is essentially space where food is prepared for delivery only and has no dine-in or takeaway facilities. In many cases, small eateries come together to share a kitchen facility where deliveries can be made easily. Cloud kitchens reduce real estate costs as they do not require prime locations. Also, because of the fact that kitchen space is shared by many players and the production costs are much lower, the opportunity to scale up remains high.

Cloud kitchens offer a substantial cost advantage over traditional restaurants - they require much less space and only basic interiors, and can operate out of low-visibility areas. Given this model’s inherent benefits, many F&B brands have seen their revenues soar over the years.

(The writer is MD & CEO - ANAROCK Retail)