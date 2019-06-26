Home Business

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Sterling Biotech money laundering case

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets.

Published: 26th June 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sterling Biotech Limited plant. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said Wednesday.

The officials said a provisional order of attachment was issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The value of the attached properties, including those overseas, is stated to be at Rs 9,778 crore.

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets. The total volume of the alleged loan defraud is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a criminal case in the alleged bank fraud scam based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and charge sheet.

The promoters of the firm, alleged to be the main conspirators of the bank fraud, are the Sandesara brothers of Vadodara and they are absconding.

TAGS
Sterling Biotech Gujarat Money laundering Loan fraud Bank fraud
