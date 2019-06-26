Home Business

GNPA levels likely to fall to 8 per cent by end of this fiscal year

After years of painful effort, the banking industry is likely to see its bad loan levels reduce to nearly 8 per cent by March 2020, according to Crisil. 

Published: 26th June 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

GNPA

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After years of painful effort, the banking industry is likely to see its bad loan levels reduce to nearly 8 per cent by March 2020, according to Crisil. 

Just two years ago, Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of banks hit a peak of 11.5 per cent. However, they had declined to 9.3 per cent as of March, 2019. 

“Asset quality of banks should witness a decisive turnaround this fiscal (FY20) with gross NPAs reducing by 350 basis points (bps) over two years to around 8 per cent by March, 2020. This will be driven by a combination of reduction in fresh accretions to NPA as well as stepped-up recoveries from existing NPA accounts,” the ratings firm said in a note. 

Interestingly, much of the reduction in bad loans is likely to come from Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which also account for the highest amount of NPAs in the system at over 80 per cent. As per estimates, PSBs will likely see their gross NPAs climb down over 400 bps to close at 10.6 per cent by March 2020 from a peak of 14.6 per cent in March 2018.

Incidentally, slippages have been on the wane since last fiscal and the rate of accretion of fresh NPAs reduced by half in FY19 to 3.7 per cent as against 7.4 per cent in the previous fiscal. They are expected to further drop to about 3.2 per cent in FY20. 

“This is mainly because banks have already recognised around `17 trillion of stressed loans as NPAs since FY16, led by accelerated NPA recognition following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBIs) stringent norms and asset quality reviews,” it said, adding that resolution of some large NPA accounts under NCLT-1 and NCLT-2 is expected to fructify by FY20.

This could account for almost half of the total reductions in gross NPAs by March 2020, it said. “Recapitalisation has ensured that a number of PSBs have the balance sheet strength to provide for reasonable haircuts on resolution of stressed asset,” it added. 

Meanwhile, given the RBI stance on loan restructuring to small and medium enterprises (SME) till the end of FY20, the overall NPAs banks should continue improving.

“Though the credit ratio could moderate going forward, steady domestic growth and benign interest rates should continue to support credit profiles in the corporate sector,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GNPA
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp