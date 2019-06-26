Home Business

High chance of cyber security risk during merger and acquisitions: Survey

63 per cent of Indian IT decision makers say that they experience wide-ranging cybersecurity challenges during merger and acquisitions.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:05 AM

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to a recent study, the Indian IT decision makers (ITDM) experienced some of the highest cyber security challenges, with many acknowledging that their internal IT teams lacked the skills to assess a cyber risk properly.

The study by Forescout M&A said that 53 per cent of Indian ITDMs found unaccounted Internet of Things (IoT) devices after completing the integration of a new acquisition. It also found that 63 per cent of ITDMs say that they experience wide-ranging cybersecurity challenges during merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities.

The report said that two answers stood out from the researchers, when asked what got the organisations at risk the most during the IT process. “Human error and configuration weakness and connected devices. Devices often get overlooked and missed during integration as over half of Indian ITDMs say they find unaccounted devices, including IoT and OT devices, after completing the integration of a new acquisition.”

Cyber risk mergers and acquisition Internet of Things Indian IT decision makers Forescout M&A
