Hogar Controls sets up manufacturing unit, R&D facility in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Hogar Controls, a US-based smart home and building automation company, Wednesday announced the opening of its first state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and Research and Development centre here.

According to a press release issued by the company, Hogar has set up its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary- Hogar India Pvt. Ltd, through which it will manufacture and market its products in the Indian market.

"With a cumulative investment of close to Rs 100 crore, the new 10,000-sq ft manufacturing and R&D unit are fully automated with world-class electronic manufacturing equipment and an annual production capacity of more than 6,00,000 units," it said.

The manufacturing facility will serve as a hub for Hogar's growth and expansion across India as well as other Asia, US, Canada, South America, Europe and Australia markets over the next three years, it added.