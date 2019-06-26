India likely to increase US oil purchases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s state-run oil companies will be looking at increasing their offtake of oil from the United States as well as Mexican crude, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes to India for talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar has already indicated that trade issues will be at the forefront of these talks with Pompeo. The US has unilaterally withdrawn preferential tariff access to Indian goods under its GSP scheme meant for developing nations.

Sources said that India, which has already increased purchases of US oil considerably, is likely to contract to buy more since Saudi oil is costly. US exports of crude to India have already gone up from 7.82 million barrels in June 2018 to 12.75 million barrels in March 2019.

State-run oil marketing companies have been at the forefront of buying crude from the US, officials said, and added that they expect Indian Oil to be among those companies signing fresh contracts.