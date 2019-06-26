Home Business

LG bets on India-first 'W series' phones as it aims to sell 1 million units by December

Competing against majors like Xiaomi and Samsung, LG will also bring in smartphones from its global portfolio to the Indian market.

Published: 26th June 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

LG 'W series' smartphones

LG 'W series' smartphones

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Korean tech giant LG is betting on new India-first 'W' series of smartphones to woo consumers in the hyper-competitive Indian phone market, and grab double-digit share over the next two years.

LG will introduce five devices under its W series, which will be available online in partnership with Amazon.in, as it aims to sell about one million units by December-end.

Competing against majors like Xiaomi and Samsung, LG will also bring in smartphones from its global portfolio to the Indian market. "We reached out to our headquarters about a year ago to request them for an India-specific portfolio and after deliberations, they allowed us. So, India is the first country where LG will have its own portfolio of smartphones," LG Electronics India Business Head Mobile Communication Advait Vaidya told PTI.

He added that the first two devices from the W series will be available from July, followed by another sometime in August and two more around Diwali. The W series - manufactured in India - will be priced between Rs 8,000-15,000. "Our aim is to sell one million units of the W series by the end of the calendar year. In the next 18-24 months, assuming that 5G comes in, we are aiming for a double-digit market share in India," Vaidya said.

India is one of the biggest markets globally for smartphones. According to research firm IDC, India's smartphone market grew over 7 per cent year-on-year to 32.1 million units in the January-March 2019 quarter. Xiaomi led the market with 30.6 per cent share, followed by Samsung (22.3 per cent), Vivo (13 per cent), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent).

Talking about LG's strategy, Vaidya said the company will focus on the youth. "If you look at the W30 and W30 Pro, they have a triple camera setup. Our portfolio will be feature-rich at affordable prices," he said, adding that LG will also bring four-five models from its international portfolio to India.

He declined to comment on marketing budgets but said the company "will not shy away" from spending where required. LG's bet on an online channel is similar to rival Samsung's approach. Earlier this year, Samsung had launched an India-first 'M' series that is also sold through Amazon. Industry estimates suggest that around 30 per cent smartphones sales in the country are through online platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LG W series W series smartphones LG smartphones LG Electronics LG India
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp