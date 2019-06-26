Home Business

Reliance Industries to borrow about Rs 12,900 crore from foreign lenders

RIL said it has signed pacts with overseas lenders to avail long-term loans of USD 1.85 billion to finance its capital expenditure.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday said it has signed pacts with overseas lenders to avail long-term loans of $1.85 billion (about Rs 12,900 crore) to finance its capital expenditure.

“The company has entered into agreements with offshore lenders for availing long-term loans aggregating $1.85 billion, primarily for meeting a part of its planned capital expenditure, in the normal course of its business,” RIL said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries, HDFC among 57 Indian companies on Forbes Global 2000 list

The fundraising comes at a time when there are rumours that the company is planning to infuse as much as Rs 20,000 crore into its telecom unit, Jio, to strengthen its broadband and e-commerce ventures ahead of a potential entry into 5G mobile telephony services. 

Without disclosing details such as tenure and interest rate, RIL said that the company evaluates financing opportunities with lenders on an ongoing basis in the normal course of business and would make requisite disclosures as per regulations.

Reports have said that investment banks such as the Bank of China, Development Bank of Japan, DBS, HSBC, JP Morgan, Barclays and a few others are among those participating in the company’s fundraising programme. There has also been speculation that the Indian conglomerate is exploring a potential stake sale in Jio and its core oil refining business. RIL hasn’t confirmed any of these rumours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RIL Reliance Industries
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp