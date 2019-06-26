Reliance Industries to borrow about Rs 12,900 crore from foreign lenders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday said it has signed pacts with overseas lenders to avail long-term loans of $1.85 billion (about Rs 12,900 crore) to finance its capital expenditure.

“The company has entered into agreements with offshore lenders for availing long-term loans aggregating $1.85 billion, primarily for meeting a part of its planned capital expenditure, in the normal course of its business,” RIL said in a regulatory filing.

The fundraising comes at a time when there are rumours that the company is planning to infuse as much as Rs 20,000 crore into its telecom unit, Jio, to strengthen its broadband and e-commerce ventures ahead of a potential entry into 5G mobile telephony services.

Without disclosing details such as tenure and interest rate, RIL said that the company evaluates financing opportunities with lenders on an ongoing basis in the normal course of business and would make requisite disclosures as per regulations.

Reports have said that investment banks such as the Bank of China, Development Bank of Japan, DBS, HSBC, JP Morgan, Barclays and a few others are among those participating in the company’s fundraising programme. There has also been speculation that the Indian conglomerate is exploring a potential stake sale in Jio and its core oil refining business. RIL hasn’t confirmed any of these rumours.