Cheap vaccine for cholera to be made available in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian vaccine manufacturing company has tied up with a global research and development organization, for the production of an oral vaccine for India and several other low and middle-income countries.

The partnership between Bharat Biotech and Hilleman Laboratories is aimed at manufacturing commercialisation of the vaccine tech giant’s next-generation Oral Cholera Vaccine, Hillchol.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae that results in acute dehydration and even death if left untreated.

Cholera is responsible for seven pandemics to date. Largely a poverty-related disease, it has caused endemics in South Asia and Africa and is on the World Health Organization (WHO) priority list.

Globally, Cholera accounts for nearly 2.8 million cases and an estimated 95,000 deaths annually. In India, about 30 per cent of the population - or 375 million people - remain at risk of contracting the disease.

At present, a vaccine for cholera is not part of the government’s immunization programme and a vaccine is available only in the private sector.

Davinder Gill, CEO of Hilleman Laboratories said that the availability of an affordable Cholera vaccine is particularly significant considering that more than 50 GAVI (international vaccine alliance) eligible countries have been categorized as Cholera-endemic.

“We hope this collaboration will provide an innovative vaccine solution which is both affordable and accessible,” Gill added.