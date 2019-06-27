Home Business

Cheap vaccine for cholera to be made available in India

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae that results in acute dehydration and even death if left untreated. 

Published: 27th June 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian vaccine manufacturing company has tied up with a global research and development organization, for the production of an oral vaccine for India and several other low and middle-income countries. 

The partnership between Bharat Biotech and Hilleman Laboratories is aimed at manufacturing commercialisation of the vaccine tech giant’s next-generation Oral Cholera Vaccine, Hillchol.  

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae that results in acute dehydration and even death if left untreated. 

Cholera is responsible for seven pandemics to date. Largely a poverty-related disease, it has caused endemics in South Asia and Africa and is on the World Health Organization  (WHO) priority list.

Globally, Cholera accounts for nearly 2.8 million cases and an estimated 95,000 deaths annually. In India, about 30 per cent of the population - or 375 million people - remain at risk of contracting the disease.

At present, a vaccine for cholera is not part of the government’s immunization programme and a vaccine is available only in the private sector.

Davinder Gill, CEO of Hilleman Laboratories said that the availability of an affordable Cholera vaccine is particularly significant considering that more than 50 GAVI (international vaccine alliance) eligible countries have been categorized as Cholera-endemic. 

“We hope this collaboration will provide an innovative vaccine solution which is both affordable and accessible,” Gill added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaccine Cholera Vibrio cholerae
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp