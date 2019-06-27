Home Business

JM Financial ARC says acquired Unitech's loan in 2016 as no new debt taken over

Funds were disbursed by JM Financial ARC over a period of time from the date of taking over their debts.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asset restructuring firm JM Financial ARC on Wednesday said it had taken over Unitech's loan from a financial institution in November 2016 and no new debt of the realty firm has been acquired thereafter by it.

The company disbursed some funds over a period of time to help Unitech restart/complete certain projects, JM Financial ARC said in a statement. "JM Financial ARC had taken over debts pertaining to Unitech Group from a financial institution in November 2016. As part of the restructuring of the debts so taken over, some funds were provided to them to help them restart/complete certain of their projects," the statement said.

The funds were disbursed by JM Financial ARC over a period of time from the date of taking over their debts, it further said. JM Financial ARC has taken over debts and provided additional loans as a lender and has not taken over projects, it said adding that the asset restructuring firm does not control or manage the projects.

The Gurugram-based developer had 74 pending real estate projects, comprising 16,500 housing units, in August 2017, when its two managing directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were arrested. In the last two years, the company has completed about 22 projects comprising 4,000 units, while 52 projects are still incomplete, according to sources.

Chandra brothers were arrested after some homebuyers dragged the company and its directors to court for non-delivery of their apartments and sought a refund. A bail application was filed before the Supreme Court, but the apex court had directed Unitech to first deposit Rs 750 crore in the registry.

The realty firm has so far deposited about Rs 480 crore. To secure bail of its two directors, Unitech is in process of monetising its land bank to raise funds and deposit the same with the registry, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JM Financial ARC Unitech Unitech loan JM Financial loan
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp