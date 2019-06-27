Home Business

RBI panel pitches for Rs 5,000 crore Distressed Asset Fund for MSMEs

The panel has recommended that the distressed asset fund be operated on the lines of the Textile Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS).

Published: 27th June 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The expert committee set up by Reserve Bank of India on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has recommended setting up of a Distressed Asset Fund of Rs 5,000 crore to assist units affected by external environments, say for instance ban on plastics, that led to their loans turned non- performing assets (NPA).

The committee appointed in January this year amidst economic slowdown and liquidity crunch and is headed by former SEBI chairman UK Sinha, had submitted its report to the RBI on Tuesday. The report that has been published by the RBI shows the panel has recommended that the distressed asset fund be operated on the lines of the Textile Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS). “This would be of significant size, which makes equity investments that help unlock debt or help revive sick units,” it said.

A fund that can be a variation of a venture capital fund (VCF) may not give big bang exits, but such a fund can work in tandem with RBI-mandated restructuring schemes of the bank-led NPA resolution process for MSME, the committee said.

SIDBI can work as a nodal agency to create an equity and venture capital funding for MSMEs, it said. “A Government-sponsored Fund of Funds (FoF) of Rs 10,000 crore to support VC/PE firms investing in the MSME sector that will support crowd funding from venture capital and private equity firms, which focus on investing in the MSME segment on modified term sheets developed by SIDBI,” it added.

The committee has also recommended voluntary certification for MSMEs that comply with prescribed internal governance, other trade facilitation measures, and market making to help them raise debt. Significant among the recommendations are hiking the collateral free lending to Rs 20 lakh for MSMEs and SHGs. It has asked for PSB Loans in 59 Minutes portal to include Standup India MUDRA loans and enhancing the limit to Rs 5 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Textile Upgradation Fund Scheme Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Reserve Bank of India MSME Distressed Asset Fund
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp