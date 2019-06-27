RBI panel pitches for Rs 5,000 crore Distressed Asset Fund for MSMEs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The expert committee set up by Reserve Bank of India on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has recommended setting up of a Distressed Asset Fund of Rs 5,000 crore to assist units affected by external environments, say for instance ban on plastics, that led to their loans turned non- performing assets (NPA).

The committee appointed in January this year amidst economic slowdown and liquidity crunch and is headed by former SEBI chairman UK Sinha, had submitted its report to the RBI on Tuesday. The report that has been published by the RBI shows the panel has recommended that the distressed asset fund be operated on the lines of the Textile Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS). “This would be of significant size, which makes equity investments that help unlock debt or help revive sick units,” it said.

A fund that can be a variation of a venture capital fund (VCF) may not give big bang exits, but such a fund can work in tandem with RBI-mandated restructuring schemes of the bank-led NPA resolution process for MSME, the committee said.

SIDBI can work as a nodal agency to create an equity and venture capital funding for MSMEs, it said. “A Government-sponsored Fund of Funds (FoF) of Rs 10,000 crore to support VC/PE firms investing in the MSME sector that will support crowd funding from venture capital and private equity firms, which focus on investing in the MSME segment on modified term sheets developed by SIDBI,” it added.

The committee has also recommended voluntary certification for MSMEs that comply with prescribed internal governance, other trade facilitation measures, and market making to help them raise debt. Significant among the recommendations are hiking the collateral free lending to Rs 20 lakh for MSMEs and SHGs. It has asked for PSB Loans in 59 Minutes portal to include Standup India MUDRA loans and enhancing the limit to Rs 5 crore.