Revenue estimates out of sync with collections

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cursory look at the previous five years’ tax collections reveals that revenue projections continue to be an imprecise science. For, the government repeatedly undershot its own projections, as a result of which it was compelled to either trim government expenditure or borrow more or do both.

Between FY14 and FY18, revenue receipts including tax and non-tax income printed at an average Rs 53,000 crore lower than the initial budget estimates. In FY15 and FY18, the mismatch between estimates and actual collections stood at a staggering Rs 88,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore respectively. However, FY16 was an outlier with the Centre raking in Rs 53,000 crore higher than its own expectations, thanks to measures like Income Tax Declaration scheme.

Within corporate taxes, which account for over 44 per cent of total tax receipts and 38 per cent of total revenue receipts, the average variation (estimates vs actuals) was at a respectable Rs 18,000 crore. In fact, in FY18, collections were Rs 32,000 crore higher than government projections. Similarly, income tax collections, comprising 36 per cent of tax receipts and 31 per cent of total revenue receipts, too missed estimates by an average Rs 20,000 crore in the past five years.

Interestingly, though the Ministry of Finance was modest in estimating growth in the first few years of NDA-I, it appeared to have been emboldened by the widening tax base and improving compliance, transparency and accountability, leading to aggressive growth estimates in next years.

For instance, if during FY15 and FY17 corporate taxes were estimated to grow at an average 5.6 per cent, the growth was pegged at a mighty 15 per cent in the following three years. Ditto with income taxes, which were initially forecast to grow at an average 15 per cent, but the government raised the bar high at 20 per cent later.

However, the same level of tax buoyancy wasn’t reflected in other areas. Non-tax revenue repeatedly fell behind expectations with FY18, witnessing a mismatch of Rs 96,000 crore. This was despite disinvestment proceeds creating a record by meeting budget projections for the first time in history.

Broadly, estimated growth in total revenue receipts often fell behind actuals. As per data, if total collections were pegged to grow at 13 per cent in FY15, actual growth printed at 8.5 per cent. Even in FY17, the demonetisation year when tax collections grew by 17 per cent, the overall revenue growth stood at 15 per cent against the estimated 21 per cent.