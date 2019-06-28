Airtel offers free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions to its broadband customers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it would offer a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5 for specific timeframes to its "V-Fiber" customers with broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above.



Airtel "offers access to premium content from Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5 and much more with home broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above," the company said in a statement.



The offers are under its customer reward program "AirtelThanks". The benefits include three months subscription gift for Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV among others, said the company.



"Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands," it said.