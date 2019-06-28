Home Business

Airtel offers free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions to its broadband customers

Airtel 'offers access to premium content from Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5 and much more with home broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above,' the company said in a statement.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

 Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it would offer a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5 for specific timeframes to its "V-Fiber" customers with broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above.

Airtel "offers access to premium content from Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5 and much more with home broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above," the company said in a statement.

The offers are under its customer reward program "AirtelThanks". The benefits include three months subscription gift for Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV among others, said the company. 

"Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Amazon Prime Netflix Zee5 V-Fiber
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp