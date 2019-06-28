Home Business

Auto component sector seeks GST cut, Research and Development push

The ACMA released a statement stressing on the need to ensure a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Currently facing one of the worst slowdowns in demand in its history, the country’s automotive sector has put in forward some suggestions that the government may consider announcing in the Union Budget, like a cut in the existing goods and service tax (GST) rates, incentives to bolster Research and Development (R&D) activity and changes in MSME classifications and definition. 

For instance, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) on Thursday released a statement stressing on the need to ensure a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components. It has also highlighted an urgent need to increase the rate of weighted deductions on R&D spending for the industry.

“The industry has significant aftermarket operations, which is plagued by grey operations and counterfeits due to the high 28 per cent GST rate. A moderate rate of 18 per cent will not only address this challenge but will also enhance the tax base through better compliance,” Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said.

Stressing on the need for incentivising R&D, Mehta said that the entire auto industry is undergoing a major transition with the looming implementation of BS-VI norms and newer safety regulations. That apart, with the government keen to usher in electric mobility, enhancing spending on R&D and creating infrastructure for innovation are the need of the hour for the industry to stay relevant, Mehta added.

ACMA also said that it is important to provide exemptions on import duty on auto component prototypes to encourage R&D and testing. 

It has also asked for a change in MSME definition, recommending that a tweaked definition will allow a larger number of companies to avail incentives and allow for better GST compliance.

Likewise, auto dealers also want their businesses to be considered under MSME classifications on an immediate basis and seek industry status in the near or mid-term for their segment.

“Today, only auto workshops have been kept out of the MSME category, despite qualifying and following all regulations required to be an MSME under all parameters. We are quite hopeful that the same will be considered looking at the overall contribution as well as the importance and need of the auto retail sector in our overall economic progress,” said FADA president Ashish Harsharaj  Kale. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Auto component sector
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp