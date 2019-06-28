BMW Motorrad launches S1000 RR at Rs 18.5 lakh

By Express News Service

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW group on Thursday launched its all-new BMW S1000 RR superbike priced between Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 22.95 lakh to tap the rising population of young motorcycle enthusiasts in India.

With the launch of its new bike and considering success of its previous offerings, the company expects India to become its number three market in the Asia Pacific, China, Russia and Africa region this year due to the good traction in demand it has seen for its motorcycles.

“India is climbing the ladder very fast. We hope it to be number three this year. Last year it was number five,” BMW Motorrad Head of Asia-Pacific, China, Russia and Africa, Dmitris Raptis said. Currently, China is the number one country for the company in terms of sales in this region.

Last year, BMW Motorrad sold 2,187 units of motorcycles in the Indian market while this year, so far, it has crossed the 1,000 unit mark. The company, meanwhile, plans to expand its dealership network by launching five new dealerships this year to take its total tally to 16, with plans to increase the penetration of the brand in the hinterlands via its mobile showroom Motorrad on Tour.

The company had also recently announced the appointment of Rudratej Singh, former president at Royal Enfield, as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BMW Group in India effective from August 1, 2019.

As for the new launch, the BMW S1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

The engine is now 4 kilograms lighter and narrower, which improves both the handling and the motorcycle’s ergonomics. The model also generates 152 kW (207 hp) of power at 13,500 rpm.

BMW Group India acting president Hans-Christian Baertels said the BMW S1000 RR had led to a revolution in the super sport motorcycle category right from the outset and the all-new version will allow customers experience its performance with greater intensity.

On the company’s plans for electric bikes in India, Baertels said although the company has products in its global portfolio, it will require government support and incentives to sell such products viably.