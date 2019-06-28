Home Business

BMW Motorrad launches S1000 RR at Rs 18.5 lakh

Last year, BMW Motorrad sold 2,187 units of motorcycles in the Indian market while this year, so far, it has crossed the 1,000 unit mark.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shahid Kapoor (C) at the launch of the BMW S1000 RR superbike.

Actor Shahid Kapoor (C) at the launch of the BMW S1000 RR superbike. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW group on Thursday launched its all-new BMW S1000 RR superbike priced between Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 22.95 lakh to tap the rising population of young motorcycle enthusiasts in India.

With the launch of its new bike and considering success of its previous offerings, the company expects India to become its number three market in the Asia Pacific, China, Russia and Africa region this year due to the good traction in demand it has seen for its motorcycles.

“India is climbing the ladder very fast. We hope it to be number three this year. Last year it was number five,” BMW Motorrad Head of Asia-Pacific, China, Russia and Africa, Dmitris Raptis said. Currently, China is the number one country for the company in terms of sales in this region. 

Last year, BMW Motorrad sold 2,187 units of motorcycles in the Indian market while this year, so far, it has crossed the 1,000 unit mark. The company, meanwhile, plans to expand its dealership network by launching five new dealerships this year to take its total tally to 16, with plans to increase the penetration of the brand in the hinterlands via its mobile showroom Motorrad on Tour. 

The company had also recently announced the appointment of Rudratej Singh, former president at Royal Enfield, as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BMW Group in India effective from August 1, 2019. 

As for the new launch, the BMW S1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

The engine is now 4 kilograms lighter and narrower, which improves both the handling and the motorcycle’s ergonomics. The model also generates 152 kW (207 hp) of power at 13,500 rpm. 

BMW Group India acting president Hans-Christian Baertels said the BMW S1000 RR had led to a revolution in the super sport motorcycle category right from the outset and the all-new version will allow customers experience its performance with greater intensity.

On the company’s plans for electric bikes in India, Baertels said although the company has products in its global portfolio, it will require government support and incentives to sell such products viably.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMW Motorrad BMW S1000 RR
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp