Cox & Kings defaults on payments of Rs 150 crore

Due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the company proposed to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets.

NEW DELHI: Travel and tour company Cox & Kings on Thursday said it has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade. Cox & Kings said it would meet its financial obligations "through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets".

The company was required to pay Rs 200 crore, however Cox & Kings was able to pay only Rs 50 crore and defaulted on Rs 150 crore. "We wish to further state that the Company has been meeting its liability obligations. However, due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the Company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets," said Cox & Kings in a regulatory filing.

The statement also added that the company is working towards plans to make good its obligations.

