Disclose reasons for share pledge, promoters told

When the margins are inadequate, lenders are forced to liquidate the shares, leading to more drop in share prices affecting all shareholders.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a spate of incidents of volatility in stocks of companies where promoters had pledged substantial amount of their holdings, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now mandated that promoters disclose reasons for pledging their shares and also broad-based the definition of “encumbrance”.

A disclosure on pledged shares has to be made once the promoter and persons acting in concert crosses 20 per cent of the total share capital in the company or 50 per cent of their stake in the company.

The promoters have to make annual disclosure to the auditor of the company and to stock exchanges that they have not made any additional pledges during a year.

“The Board has taken the above measures in the context of recent concerns w.r.t. promoter/ companies raising funds from Mutual Funds/ NBFCs through structured obligations, pledge of shares, non-disposal undertakings, corporate/ promoter guarantees and various other complex structures,” SEBI said.

ALSO READ: SEBI tightens investment norms for mutual funds

Encumbrance now would mean, “any restriction on the free and marketable title to shares, by whatever name called, whether executed directly or indirectly; pledge, lien, negative lien, non-disposal undertaking, any covenant, transaction, condition or arrangement in the nature of encumbrance,” SEBI said.

BSE data on promoters’ pledge-holding showed a total of 828 firms had promoters’ pledge totalling Rs 2.11 lakh crore. Debt raised against equity as collateral carries the inherent risk of value of the collateral diminishing during fall in equity markets. When the margins are inadequate, lenders are forced to liquidate the shares, leading to more drop in share prices affecting all shareholders.

It is also mandatory for listed firms making payments to related parties for brand usage or royalty if it exceeds 5 per cent a year to take minority shareholders’s approval where no related party can vote.

Recently, Emami was in news for promoters selling 10 per cent stake in the company to bring down debt. Complaints have come up suggesting SBI Mutual Fund, to which Emami owed money through certain debt securities that are coming up for redemptions, had bought the equity from promoters to help them out.

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator is looking into the matter. Company pared its promoter pledge from 50 per cent to 37 per cent after the stake sale.

Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI
