GM-level officer in PSBs to monitor MSME loans

The banks have been asked to submit details of new MSMEs covered during the campaign and those still not covered by banks.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday asked banks to appoint a general manager-level official to resolve the problems being faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to analyse the loans given to them. 

The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, in a circular issued to heads of all public sector banks, directed that a chief general manager or general manager level officer be specifically designated for in-depth analysis of the progress made and address issues with regard to the availability of credit being faced by the MSMEs.

The circular further said that while doing the analysis and taking corrective action, the nodal general manger may collect stepwise information with regard to details of MSMEs that have taken loans from the bank, NPAs and restructuring done as per RBI circular dated January 1, 2019.

Besides, the banks have been asked to submit details of new MSMEs covered during the campaign and those still not covered by banks.

“A pro forma for submitting weekly reports to the Department of Financial Services is being sent separately. The campaign will be supervised by ED in charge of MSME financing,” it said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced a slew of measures, including sanction of loans of up to `1 crore to MSMEs in 59 minutes through a special portal to give a boost to the nation’s second-biggest employing sector.

There are 6.5 crore MSME units that provide employment to about 12 crore people in the country. MSMEs contribute around 45 per cent in India’s exports, about 25 per cent to the GDP from service activities and over 33 per cent to the manufacturing output of India.

