Home Business

Government plans to develop Alibaba-like portal for Indian MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari

A top official said the government is in talks with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and KfW Development Bank to see how they can invest more in the MSME sector.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Small and Medium Entreprises

Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | Twitter/ Nitin Gadkari)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government plans to develop a portal for creating a market place like Alibaba where all stakeholders from India's MSME sector can find the demand and supply inputs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Besides, a top official said the government is in talks with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and KfW Development Bank to see how they can invest more in the country's MSME sector. MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda said the talks have just begun in this regard.

Addressing an awards function here, Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy can only be fulfilled by ensuring the growth of the MSME sector in the county.

He said that in the coming years it will be his endeavour to raise the contribution of MSME sector to the country's GDP to 50 per cent from the present 29 per cent, and ensure that it gave employment to at least 15 crore people against the 11.1 crores at present.

Gadkari said there is an urgent need to encourage research and innovation in the sector, collaborate with global entities to bring in the latest technology and best practices and also promote marketing. For this, he has proposed creating a new website where people can post new ideas, suggestions and innovations.

This will help develop a bank of innovation and ideas where all stakeholders can share their suggestions, technologies etc. Gadkari laid emphasis on the need to diversify in new MSME potential sectors especially in the rural and agricultural sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari MSME market place portal AliBaba World Bank Asian Development Bank KfW Development Bank
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp