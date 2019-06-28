In a turbulent financial state: Air India reports highest loss in five years

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: The debt-ridden Air India which had shown some signs of recovery last year has again reported a massive increase in losses in the year 2018-19. This is despite the constant capital infusion by the government into the national carrier — nearly Rs 17,000 crore in the last five years, which was part of the revival package of the airline.

Air India’s loss had reduced to Rs 5,348 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 6,452 crore in 2016-17, raising hopes of recovery. However, the airline has incurred a loss of Rs 7,635 crore in 2018-19, which is the highest in last five years.

The government has prepared a revival plan for Air India, which includes a comprehensive financial package and focuses on the operational efficiencies so that a substantial increase in revenue or cost-saving can be achieved.

A whopping Rs 5,780 crore was infused into the carrier during the year 2014-15 to bring it on the track of recovery. It also reflected correspondingly as in the subsequent year, the airline’s loss reduced from Rs 5,859 crore (2014-15) to Rs 3,836 crore (2015-16).

Officials claimed that the continued support from the government has resulted in improvements in the financial as well as the operational performance of the company.

However, the momentum could not be sustained and the loss went up to Rs 6,452 crore in 2016-17.

Officials said the government remains committed to the disinvestment of Air India. In this regard, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism has decided that in view of volatile crude prices and adverse fluctuations in exchange rates, the present environment is not conducive to stimulate interest amongst investors in near future.

The issue would be revisited once global economic indicators, including oil prices and forex conditions stabilise, said the officials.