IndiGo to revise flight cancellation, change charges

According to the airline, the revised flight cancellation and change fee for both domestic and international flights will become effective from Thursday midnight.

By IANS

NEW DELHI:) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Thursday said that it would revise flight cancellation and change charges made within three days before the travel date.

However, for domestic bookings, customers can make changes or cancellations free of charge within 24 hours of booking, if booked at least seven days before the travel date.

According to the airline, the revised flight cancellation and change fee for both domestic and international flights will become effective from Thursday midnight.

"The revision only applies if the change or cancellation is made within 0-3 days of the travel dates. The charges remain the same in case a passenger is making the change four or more days in advance of the travel dates," the airline said in a statement.

In line with the passenger charter released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in February 2019, customers can make any changes or cancellations free of charge within 24 hours of booking on domestic flights, provided they have booked their tickets at least 7 days in advance of the scheduled departure.

