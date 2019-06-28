NMDC terminates BHEL’s Nagarnar plant order

Home Business

​The NMDC is setting up a 3 mtpa greenfield integrated steel plant in Nagarnar and had selected BHEL to build the raw material handling system.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country’s largest iron ore miner, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), on Thursday said it has invoked termination clause against state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for failing to complete the project awarded for the former’s Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh. 

Coming down heavily on BHEL for its inability to execute the contract despite delay of over five years, NMDC said the latter “lacked intent” to complete the works it was awarded. This is for the first time in recent years that NMDC has terminated the contract with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,395 crore. 

In a statement, NMDC cited huge delay, stretching for more than five years. The Nagarnar steel plant was started in 2009-10 and the contract to build raw material handling system was awarded to BHEL in August 2011; it was stipulated to be completed by February 2014.

“Even after continuous follow-up at NMDC and at the ministry-level, BHEL is not accelerating the progress of the project,” NMDC said, adding that the “progress of work has been abysmal and even today, after approximately 94 months since commencement of the contract, the raw material handling system is far from completion stage”. 

The state-run miner further reasoned that the work by BHEL was “lagging inordinately” and also “lacking (in) intent” to complete the project. “Bhel is negligent towards the completion of the project. Therefore, NMDC has taken a bold step by invoking the termination clause of the contract against BHEL by giving notice,” it explained. NMDC will now explore new options for expeditious completion of the work. 

NMDC BHEL Nagarnar plant National Mineral Development Corporation
