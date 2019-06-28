Renault Triber: A new tribe

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Christened as Triber, Renault’s new global product boasts a sleek design, upmarket front fascia, taut character lines and an overall length under 4 metres. It also sports LED DRLS, black plastic wheel arch protection, functional roof rails, a sculpted rear with two-part Eagle beak tail lamps and SUV skid plates to lend it a rather assertive stance.

The rather spacious cabin comes with a two-tone dashboard. Chrome and silver lend a premium appeal and the fabric is also of a high standard. You also get an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen with MediaNav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. An all-digital instrument cluster and air-conditioning vents for all three rows are the other features.

While the vehicle is a rather decent five-seater, you have the option to slide in two more seats and use it as a seven-seater. According to the brand, even adults can fit in the back. With the third row in place, you get an 84-litre boot and as a five-seater, it offers 625 litres of luggage space.

Powering the automobile is a 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and features Easy-R AMT. Renault Triber is expected to be priced between Rs 4.5-7.0 lakh.