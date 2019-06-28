Home Business

SEBI imposes over Rs 26 lakh fine on 4 entities for fraudulent trading

Investigation revealed that the firms were among the various entities involved in the reversal of buying and sell positions by the clients and counterparties in a contract.

Published: 28th June 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi levied a total fine of over Rs 26 lakh on four entities for indulging in unfair trade practices in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

The firms facing penalty are GKS Technology Park Pvt Ltd, Femina Stock Management, Sagar Constructions and SPFL Securities Ltd.

Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings between April 2014 and September 2015 after observing large scale reversal of trades by various entities in the stock options segment of the BSE.

Investigation revealed that the firms were among the various entities involved in the reversal of buying and sell positions by the clients and counterparties in a contract.

The reversal trades of the firms involved squaring off open positions with a significant difference without any basis for such change in the contract price and led to the generation of artificial volumes, Sebi noted.

"The trading behaviour of the Noticee confirms that such trades were not normal and wide variation in prices of the trades in the same contract in a short time without any basis for such wide variation, all indicate that the trades executed by the Noticee were not genuine trades," Sebi said in four similarly-worded orders.

The acts of the entities are in violation of provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices (PFUTP) regulations, Sebi said.

Accordingly, SPFL Securities has been fined Rs 11.8 lakh while GKS Technology Park, Femina Stock Management and Sagar Constructions have been fined Rs 5 lakh each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI BSE Fraudulent trading Trade fraud
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp