 Start Blogging In India – Know About All The Knick Knacks

By Online MI

While a decade back no one would have batted an eyelash while discussing blogging, it can become a raging topic of interest. More than a hobby or an outlet for those creative juices, there are several people who have to take up blogging as their main source of income. That has got to account for something, right?

If you’re interested in starting a blogging career in India you might want to read this because we cover the entire blogging scenario in India including what is blogging, how to start a blog in India and how blogging can be a viable income source for Indians.

The rave behind blogging in India isn’t technically a new concept. There are several prominent Indian bloggers who are regarded among the list of top bloggers across the world. All that being said, if you are planning on starting blogging, we do have some important insights to share with you.

The popularity of blogging has definitely touched the sky but there are still a number of factors that many of the people are unaware of. You would also be surprised to know that there are people who don’t even know what is blogging.

What is Blogging?

Blogging has gone from more than just expressing your thoughts to creating digital content that entertains people, helps solve readers’ problems and help them make better choices be it electronics or fashion trends.

I wouldn’t go into the nitty gritty of blogging (here’s a pretty detailed guide to blogging for beginners if you’re interested) but to give you an idea of how prevalent blogging is in India and around the world, just imagine you’re looking for the “perfect laptop for engineering students” or “simply say can dogs eat bananas?” .

When you Google these terms you land on search result page that lists a number (usually 10) of websites that have written about the topic you’re searching for.

These websites are called blogs and they their owners are called bloggers who have taken up maintaining and updating their blogs as their career and earn a decent income online.

Why is blogging a good career option?

With the growing popularity of blogging, people are getting a better view of the possibilities of turning their passion for writing into a profession.

In India, there is still a part of the society which doesn’t take blogging as a fruitful career option. There could very well be a number of factors making blogging quite a good career option to take a peek into.

Here is what Swadhin Agrawal, a professional blogger and founder of DigitalGYD (a blog that helps people get started with blogging) has to say about how blogging changed his life.

“Blogging helped me express myself, use my expertise in search engine optimization help other businesses do the same, get a name out there for me, and more importantly blogging has given me an alternate career option with huge income potential that is probably far more than traditional jobs that most parents force their children to adopt.”

Let us throw in some points as to why blogging can definitely be a potent career option (YES, Full time!)

The better expression of thoughts

It goes without saying that owning a blog of your own gives you the liberty to be yourself. Not only can you voice your own opinion, but you also have the credibility to share your own thoughts and opinions. What this does is help you get a better platform to have a debate and really out your thoughts in a constructive way without having to worry about consequences.

You can earn how much you want

With blogging, there is no fixed salary that you get at the end of the month. Of course, it takes quite a lot of time to set up your blog and make it popular but the end results are actually amazing. All you need to do is be dedicated to your work and the rest will definitely fall into place. If you are from India and tired of being stuck in the 9-5 job and earn peanuts at the end of the month, blogging can definitely pave way for you to reach your dream of that 6 digit salary.

Multiple modes of income

With blogging, your source of income isn’t restricted to just one source. What this does is ensure the stability of the income. You are assured that even if one source of income stops, there is another one as a backup. With blogging, you can easily diversify your income streams. This helps ensure that you can channel in revenue from multiple sources without having to worry about the same all the more. Many people say that the world is nothing but an oyster when you are a blogger.

It never gets boring

Yet another one of the factors that make blogging an amazing career option is because of the fact that it never gets boring. You get to read and write about new things every single day. This is what brings about variance and a lot of excitement in the work that you are doing. This is the kind of job that you wouldn’t have to drag yourself out in the morning feeling tired and unpleasant about.

No problems with commuting

With blogging, you can work remotely from the comforts of your own house. This ensures that you won’t have to spend your time and money on commuting and can easily just get the job done from wherever you want. This is absolutely one of the best perks about choosing blogging as a profession for your career goals.

What are the current trends aligning to blogging?

When it comes to discussing the varying trends regarding blogging, the possibilities are quite extensive. With so much popularity around the same, it goes without saying that the trends are changing constantly and with every passing day.

If you have been inquisitive about some of the popular trends encircling blogging, we do have some important ones to share with you.

Long form content is thriving

The consumers nowadays prefer long-form content over short form content. Owing to the growing competition concerning the blogging scene, it is not surprising at all that Google is ranking the blogs which are providing with a better value to the consumers.

If you want your blog to get noticed, it is important to ensure that you take the time out to curate long-form content with as much information as possible.

Optimization matters

Search engine optimization is not an option anymore, it is mandatory for blogs to stand out of the crowd. If you wish your blog to rank in the search engines, it is important to ensure that you optimize the content after you are done writing it. Instead of following the SEO tactics that would have worked in 2017 and not now, it is important that you pay close attention to the trends around SEO as well.

What this does is help ensure that you get better chances in securing better positions in the search engine results page.

Promotion is key

Not many people actually do realize this but promotion is possibly one of the most important factors when it comes to blogging. If you just updated a post, you want the target audience to know that you did that. They are not going to channel in just like that, well, most of the readers won’t. This is the reason why it is important to use social media platforms for good and promote the blogs that you are updating.

Be patient

Bloggers nowadays feel like they can achieve anything in a matter of days. With blogging, that is not something you look forward to. It is important to churn better results in just about a few days. Not only do you need to be patient, but you also need to ensure that you are following the right steps that bring in better following all the more.

How to get started with blogging?

With so many inspirations around, it is not surprising that more and more people are getting convinced to try their hands out on blogging. While some succeed, some don’t. If you have been planning something similar, we do have some important insights to share with you.

Focus on the content

Your desire to be a blogger isn’t technically the first one. More and more people are trying their luck out with the same. If you are starting out new, it is quite important to ensure that you focus on the content. Try and avoid writing and posting regurgitated content that’s already on the internet. Chances are that the websites that are trending for the said keyword have already been there since long. Instead of investing your time on that, come up with fresh content ideas and write about that.

Get your own domain

Having your own domain helps enhance the chances of visibility. It also helps ensure that you can get a better authority of your blog. Not just that, if your articles are well optimized and well written and informative, chances are that the search engines would rank you as well for the said keyword. Make sure that the domain you are getting is easy to remember and under a good hosting service to ensure seamless services.

Have a piece of basic knowledge about SEO

Until and unless you have someone to handle your SEO side of things, it is quite important to ensure that you have a basic idea about everything there is to know about SEO. This helps ensure that you get better exposure and visibility which you wouldn’t have otherwise.

Build links

One of the most important factors to keep in mind when it comes to blogging is to ensure that you focus on link building. The process enhances the authority of the blog and helps in building better relationships too. It takes quite a lot of time to build links authentically which is why it is best suggested to take the time and be patient through the process.

Wrapping up

All in all, blogging in India is gradually gaining momentum and will soon embark as one of the alternate career options than the regular doctor or engineer that we are tired of hearing.

If you have been thinking of getting into blogging in India, we hope this helped you down the line.